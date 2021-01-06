Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

