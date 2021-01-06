Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

NYSE TWLO opened at $341.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $374.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $469,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,972 shares of company stock worth $57,031,532. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

