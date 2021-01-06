Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 2,143,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,700,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,732.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,751 shares of company stock valued at $511,082. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.