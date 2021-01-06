U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.53

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 1740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $408,635. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

