U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.53

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 1740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.53.
In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $408,635. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
