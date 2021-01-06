U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Down 8.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 528,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 854,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 106.82%.

U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

