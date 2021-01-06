U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

USX opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.