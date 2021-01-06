U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 5.6%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 451,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 291,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

