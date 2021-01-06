UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. Moncler has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

