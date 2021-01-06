UGAS Market Cap Achieves $6.65 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 272.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 439.2% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

