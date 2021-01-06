Ultiledger (ULT) Hits One Day Volume of $133,061.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and approximately $133,061.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00490031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00241535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054965 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.