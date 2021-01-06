Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.28

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 12138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

