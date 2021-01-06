Ultra Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $542,686.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,223.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.01244997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002461 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00189139 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

