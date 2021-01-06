Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,188 shares of company stock worth $6,356,716. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,512,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.