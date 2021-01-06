Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.47.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,188 shares of company stock worth $6,356,716. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.