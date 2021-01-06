UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.63

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.63 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 1623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,960 shares of company stock worth $1,669,055. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 93,634 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

