Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.27. 2,054,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,547,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 684,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

