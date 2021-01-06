Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.27. 2,054,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,547,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 684,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
