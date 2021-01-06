Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.57 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Unibright has a total market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

