Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Unifi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 307,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.