Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 156.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Unifi worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFI. BidaskClub downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

