Unification Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,885.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $232,529.94 and $10,885.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

