UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

