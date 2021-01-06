UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.37

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.37 and last traded at $216.50, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.85.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2,856.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

