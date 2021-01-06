Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LATNU)

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

