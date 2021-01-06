Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.61

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.61 and last traded at $211.33, with a volume of 72550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average is $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

