United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading 6.5% Higher

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.00. 938,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 811,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 237,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

