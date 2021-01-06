United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.76

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 16008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

