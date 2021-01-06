United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Up 7.4%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.12. 180,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 160,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.78.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 36.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

