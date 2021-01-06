United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.19 ($44.93).

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Wednesday. United Internet AG has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

