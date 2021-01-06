United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.39

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.39 and last traded at $254.06, with a volume of 17684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.57.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in United Rentals by 178.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

