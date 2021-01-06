United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.39

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.39 and last traded at $254.06, with a volume of 17684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.57.
A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in United Rentals by 178.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
