United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,322,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,214,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

