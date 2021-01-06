United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.