Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 1,853,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,145,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.