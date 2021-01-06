Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.97

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.65. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 67,773 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 45,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $258,441.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,714.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

