Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Trading 8.4% Higher

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.75. 155,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 139,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $665.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

