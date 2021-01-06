UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.98

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 95269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, BidaskClub raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

