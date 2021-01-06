UP Fintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the average volume of 1,530 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TIGR opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

