Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

