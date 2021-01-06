Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Trading 6.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Capital One Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Capital One Financial currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Urban Edge Properties traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.63. 979,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 946,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

