Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09

Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Urbana Co. (URB.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of URB stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$166.90 million and a P/E ratio of 56.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. Urbana Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92.

Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.04 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

