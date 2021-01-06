UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading Up 5.6%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $19.94. 174,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 196,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,505. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

