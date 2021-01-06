US Ecology (ECOL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL):

1/4/2021 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

1/1/2021 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ECOL opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 931.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 50.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

