US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after buying an additional 454,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 198,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

