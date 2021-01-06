USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $632,372.21 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $632,372.21 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,334.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.54 or 0.01230882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002403 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008080 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

