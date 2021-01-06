USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,255.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $632,506.14 and $1,255.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.02 or 0.01254405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002559 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008140 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.