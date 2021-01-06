USDX (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004918 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005652 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

