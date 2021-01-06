Utrust (UTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.14 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and $12.14 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

