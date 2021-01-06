Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Cap of $101.18 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $101.18 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.