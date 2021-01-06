Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 825,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,654,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vale by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

