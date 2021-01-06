Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.60. 4,349,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,569,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

