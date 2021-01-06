Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.90

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 10208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

