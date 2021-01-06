Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) (LON:VANL) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) (LON:VANL) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57). Approximately 29,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 29,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. The stock has a market cap of £46.29 million and a PE ratio of -14.47.

In other news, insider Frank Nelson bought 61,149 shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,848.11 ($31,157.71).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

